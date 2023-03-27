Farm Weekly
Bilberry green-on-green popular with Nitro Miller boomsprayers

March 27 2023 - 4:00pm
The Bilberry Intelligent Spot Spraying System for green-on-green applications fully integrates with Millers electronics and is available on the Miller truss booms up to 41.5 metres and the 48m Pommier boom. The integration also allows users to easily change from spot to blanket spraying.

AN increasing return to swathing canola crops, as well as proven success with Bilberry green-on-green weed identification systems, is sending sales of Miller sprayers to some of their highest ever levels in Australia.

