New Holland tractor sells for $125,000

By Mal Gill
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:57am, first published March 26 2023 - 8:30pm
Top item of the East Brookton clearing sale was this 2018 New Holland T7.200 front-wheel-assist tractor with 1635 hours showing and fitted with a quick-release Trima front end loader. It was initially passed in at $119,000 but sold privately immediately afterwards for the reserve price of $125,000 to Stockdale Pastoral Co, Busselton. Pictured are Stockdale representatives Jack Day (left) and Hartley Bell.

BUYERS were not put off by mid-30s temperature and an exposed hilltop paddock with minimal shade as the location for an East Brookton clearing sale on Monday.

