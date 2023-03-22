BIG horsepower in big tractors was the target of buyers at a Naraling clearing sale last week conducted by Elders Geraldton for Magnolia Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd.
With a range of broadacre cropping equipment on offer in the 138 lots, the sale attracted about 250 people, with 102 registered to buy.
Biggest tractor on offer, a 328 kiloWatt Case STX440 Steiger four-wheel-drive with 8168 engine hours and a set of dual wheels, brought the top price of $91,000.
It went to a Perth buyer as did the second biggest tractor, a similar vintage 317kW John Deere 9420 four-wheel-drive with 9981 hours and duals and the nickname 'Mr Jezza'.
It sold for $76,000 as second top lot.
The Perth bidder also bought a 1973 C950 Caterpillar wheel loader fitted with a scrub rake for $16,000.
Third top priced lot was a neat 1990 Volvo F12 eight-wheel quick-release tipper truck which sold closer to home to BML Farms, Woorree, for $38,000, but a 1981 Atkinson 4870 tipper with grain sides was passed in.
A 26-year-old 79kW Ford 8340 front-wheel-assist tractor was bought by the Rowe family, Georgina Farms, Walkaway, for $17,000, while a 1997 Toyota LandCruiser ute sold for $9000, a 2000 model LandCruiser ute was passed in.
Lot one, a Suzuki Ozark 250 quad bike, went to buyer one, Craig Wilson from Birdwood Downs, Derby, for $3600.
A Highline XL6084 rock picker, which sold to Hope Hills Farming for $19,200, and a Flexi-Coil 2320 airseeder cart, which sold to McCartney Brothers, Geraldton, for $13,000, were the implements which did best.
A six-metre John Shearer deep ripper made $10,600, a Marshall 880T Multispread made $6400, a Western seven-wheel pinwheel rake sold for $6100 and a 24m Hardi boomsprayer with 3400lt tanks sold for $3400.
Grain augers were sought after, with a 12.1 metre Burando Hill auger going for $3100 and a 6m electric auger made $1050.
A 10,000lt polly cartage tank sold for $8000 and fibreglass 'cup and saucer' tanks and stock troughs sold for between $100 and $1200 depending on size and condition.
