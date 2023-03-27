Farm Weekly
Sheron Farm bull sale peaks at $12,000 at Benger

By Kane Chatfield
March 27 2023 - 8:30pm
With the $12,000 top-priced bull Sheron Farm Salem S86 (by Landfall New Ground N90) at the sixth annual Sheron Farm Angus on-property bull and heifer sale at Benger were Sheron Farm stud managers Sandy (left) and Steve Elliot, buyers Jessica and John Andony, JP & LJ Andony, Harvey and Lyndsay Flemming, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey.

BUYERS found value filling their bull requirements at the new look Sheron Farm sixth annual on-property Angus bull and heifer sale at Benger.

