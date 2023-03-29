Farm Weekly
Colin de Grussa fights to save sheep live export trade

By Colin de Grussa, Agricultural Region Mp, the Nationals Wa
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Colin de Grussa talk up the right for the sheep live export trade at the recent Wagin Woolorama.
AS I walked around the tents at the 50th Anniversary of Wagin Woolorama, an agriculture show dedicated to WA's sheep industries, I was stopped by many who wanted to have a chat.

