Harmful irony of live sheep export ban

THE irony of the Albanese government's decision to end the export of live sheep, which almost all originate from Western Australia, is that it will damage animal welfare across the globe.
Every Australian, whether they be from the city or the bush, should be angry about that.
Not only is this government willing to risk the livelihoods of thousands of Australians in the industry and harm our economy, but it is doing it for no good reason and certainly no improvement to animal welfare.
This is because the sheep Australian farmers don't send overseas will be largely replaced by supplies from other countries across Africa and the Black Sea, where animal welfare standards are dramatically lower than our own best practice standards.
Recently, 25 peak farm organisations from across Australia took the unprecedented step of writing to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to register their dismay at the government's decision on live sheep.
The letter states this policy "represents a red line that cannot be crossed. We will never support legitimate agricultural industries being closed for political reasons or to suit activist agendas".
The "activist agenda" reference is in relation to the pre-emptive announcement of the ALP's live export policy by the Australian Alliance for Animals in the lead up to last year's Federal election.
Mr Watt subsequently clarified the industry will be "phased out".
This has done little to allay the fears of farmers, exporters and the 3500 people who work in the supply chain.
Confidence has collapsed among sheep producers across WA, as the mainstay of the live sheep export industry - the self-replacing Merino flock - is now under serious threat.
The impact on our small regional communities will be devastating as we lose the shearers, truckies and stock agents that have supported the industry that built Australia.
Fewer kids in the local school means a reduction in teaching staff or maybe even closure.
Perhaps the local pub will close and another small town will be gutted.
We've seen this happen in rural communities before when industries end.
READ MORE:
WA Premier Mark McGowan and his Agricultural Minister Jackie Jarvis publicly acknowledge this, even if their opposition to their Federal Labor colleagues has been mute and quite frankly spineless.
As farmers gathered recently for the premier sheep and wool event, the Wagin Woolorama, the talk was almost exclusively about the impending closure of the trade and the impact on regional businesses and families.
Given that roughly 50 per cent of our processed sheep meat is exported to China, the geopolitical situation is also front of mind and the irony of Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell's call for exporters to pivot away from China (The West Australian, March 8, 2023), has not been lost on the crowd.
The net effect of the government's ban will be a dramatic increase in our reliance on China as the main consumer of processed WA sheep meat.
In contrast, our Middle East trading partners are looking to increase the volume of their live sheep imports, with the massive Saudi Arabian market on the cusp of re-opening after a 12-year hiatus.
By nature, farmers are an optimistic lot and coming off two record grain-producing seasons spirits are generally buoyant, but high input costs and a feeling that anti-farming animal activist groups, close to the Albanese Labor government have the ascendancy, are sapping their confidence.
That is why, at the Wagin Woolorama, opposition leader Peter Dutton reinforced the commitment that a future coalition government will reinstate and re-invigorate the live sheep export trade.
This gives our farmers comfort that at least one side of politics values and supports the work they do.
This gives our exporters the confidence to keep their businesses operating, safe in the knowledge that a Peter Dutton-led government will support and encourage them to continue and expand trade with our valued Middle Eastern customers.
And finally, it gives those very customers, who support WA farmers by purchasing millions of tonnes of our barley, reassurance that they will not be forced to source their live animals from those African and Black Sea suppliers that have dramatically lower animal welfare standards than Australia.
