Rick Wilson critical of Murray Watt's live sheep trade stance

By Rick Wilson, Federal Mp for O'Connor
March 26 2023 - 11:00am
Harmful irony of live sheep export ban

THE irony of the Albanese government's decision to end the export of live sheep, which almost all originate from Western Australia, is that it will damage animal welfare across the globe.

