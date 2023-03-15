THE future of WA's sheep live export industry was a major talking point at the 50th Wagin Woolorama last Friday, highlighted by a visit from Federal opposition and Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton.
Mr Dutton said his party was committed to the ongoing future of live export and if they won the next Federal election, his party would work with the industry to continue.
Boyup Brook sheep producer Susan Mead said the ban on live exports of sheep would be disastrous for the WA agricultural industry.
"There is no room at the abattoirs for our sheep now," Ms Mead said.
"If they cut this trade and we had to add in another one million head that are not going to be exported, the system wouldn't cope.
"We'd have to find a home for these sheep, putting a lot of pressure on the market.
"And I am concerned this decision by the Labor Party will transfer to live cattle exports."
Ms Mead questioned who was handing out the "social license to operate".
She and husband Glenn shore a mob of sheep in October that were ready to send off on the boats, but they had to endure a three-month wait to get a slot.
"It is already a struggle to get bookings for both Merinos and crossbreds," Ms Mead said.
She said the price of crossbred lambs and older ewes had already dropped by about $50 per head in recent months - even before the announcement of a live export ban by the Labor Party.
WA Liberal senator Slade Brockman said the team of MPs visiting the Woolorama was the biggest presence the Liberal Party has ever had at the event.
"It shows the importance of the issue of the live export trade to Western Australia," Mr Brockman said.
"We are here to support the live trade."
WA Liberal Party Agricultural Region MLC Steve Martin said the response their petition calling on the Federal government to reverse its decision to phase out the sheep live export industry was phenomenal, both at the Woolorama and online.
"The petition is what most people visiting the event are talking to us about," Mr Martin said.
He said they were aiming to get 10,000 signatures on their petition to present to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
"It has been important for Peter Dutton to visit WA and hear first-hand about the importance of the live export trade to this State," he said.
"It will help to reinforce the message to those based in Canberra."
Mr Martin said the Labor Party could not sacrifice WA growers because Queensland would be next - when they targeted live cattle exports.
