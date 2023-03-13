While the Wagin Woolorama is well-known to many people living in regional WA, it was also thrust into the national spotlight on Friday when Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton flew into town to show his support for local sheep producers.
Hot on the heels of Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announcing a panel a week prior to consult on the proposed phase out of the sheep live export industry in the next term of government if Labor is re-elected, Mr Dutton saw an opportunity which garnered major media interest.
The Liberal Party leader knew he was preaching to the converted and spoke to as many industry people as he could on his live export stance.
"There is a lot that Canberra has to say and a lot that Canberra thinks and if they are not on the ground getting an understanding of what their decisions mean, then you are out of touch pretty quickly," Mr Dutton said.
"They are making decisions in Canberra which are anti-WA and anti-farming and that is what the government is embarking on at the moment.
"It was only a few years ago that we saw the government make a knee-jerk reaction into live cattle exports.
"It had a ramification which is still lasting today and if people think that a ban on live sheep export would stop there, that the people who are up against this industry would be happy to put a full stop there, then they have no idea what the future agenda is."
Mr Dutton relayed a conversation he had on the day with a local agricultural college student who said he was part of a farming family and was concerned for its future - as well as that for a lot of people he knew were involved in much-needed parts of the live export supply chain.
Mr Dutton said he accepted an invitation to attend the Wagin Woolorama because he wanted to make it clear the Liberal Party was consistent on its live export position.
"We are here for you, not just historically, but today and into the future as well," he said.
"Labour might attempt to wipe out the sector but our absolute commitment to you is that we will reinstate it, we will provide support to you through policy through funding and making sure that the livelihoods are here for you, for your children and for your grandchildren."
Mr Dutton wanted to reassure people who had businesses that were now under threat by the uncertain future of live exports, that they had his support.
"My colleagues are absolutely in your corner and we will do whatever we can to see a restoration of common sense, to recognise the changes that have taken place, to recognise that people need education, particularly (Federal Agriculture Minister) Murray Watt and we will stand up to fight for you..now and into the future," he said.
