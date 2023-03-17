Farm Weekly
Brookton farmer Mark Blechynden tells MPs to leave live export alone

By Mark Blechynden, Farmer, Brookton
March 17 2023 - 8:30pm
Leave farmers to do what they do best

I AM a member of a family farm and as a part of our enterprise, breed about 1000 Merino wethers each year with most going to the live export trade.

