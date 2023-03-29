Farm Weekly
Home/News

Slade Brockman says WA sheep farmers deserve basic freedoms

By Slade Brockman, Wa Senator, the Liberal Party of Australia
March 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Most dangerous licence you will never hold
Most dangerous licence you will never hold

THE term licence originates in Middle English but comes from a Latin root 'licentia' meaning literally 'full of freedom'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.