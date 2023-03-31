Farm Weekly
CBH Group chief executive says additional grain from sheep farmers is "part of the plan"

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara.
CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara.

THE uplift in grain anticipated from sheep farmers moving solely into cropping due to Labor's policy to phase-out the live export trade is "part of the plan" for the CBH Group.

