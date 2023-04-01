Farm Weekly
Carnamah's big tractor project fundraising continues

By Mal Gill
April 1 2023 - 11:00am
An artists impression of how the Carnamah big tractor will look at five times larger than the real thing.
VINTAGE Tractor and Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach) members have raised a further $23,400 towards the Carnamah big tractor project with a raffle of donated machines.

