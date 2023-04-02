Farm Weekly
Limousin and Angus bulls shared $12,000 top-priced honours at Brunswick

By Kane Chatfield
April 2 2023 - 7:30pm
With the black Limousin bull Balamara Now Or Never S33 (P) (by Balamara Now Or Never) which sold for the $12,000 equal top price at the inaugural Balamara Limousin and Angus bull sale at Brunswick last week were Scott Myers (left), H Francis & Co, Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Elders Collie/Harvey agent Craig Martin, Balamara stud principal Michael Mamo, Wokalup and buyers Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook representing Phil Cavoto, Cavoto Brothers, Donnybrook.
THE foundations were laid to build a strong future at the inaugural Balamara Limousin and Angus bull sale at the Brunswick Selling Complex last week where Limousin and Angus bulls shared $12,000 top-priced honours.

