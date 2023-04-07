ELDERS has returned to Quairading after 20 years with a new-look and all-inclusive branch.
Over the next 12 months, the company is making the most of what it describes as a "growth phase" and is eager to reinvest wealth back into the community.
Celebrating the new branch with an official opening last Thursday night, Elders also expressed its pride in refreshing its Avon Valley stores, in time for its 185th anniversary next year.
Elders State general manager Nick Fazekas said establishing a new presence in Quairading "just made sense".
"We saw a strategic gap between Beverley and Corrigin, and wanted to fill our footprint into a well-established and good rainfall area," Mr Fazekas said.
"Our investment into this new branch signifies our dedication to the growth and development of the agricultural sector in this area."
The "staged approach" will include a renovation to the Pingelly premises, and a new building in Beverley which will be open in July, with Moora and Corrigin to follow.
The Quairading branch opened in early February.Staff from Elders Northam have been seconded to lend a hand as the new branch is developed.
Mr Fazekas said the Quairading store would be running all Elders services, including finance, insurance, agronomy and merchandise.
Investing in bricks and mortar stores was a high priority for Elders, as it was important for its clientele.
"Our farming clients love to have that one-on-one interaction, we're social people," Mr Fazekas said.
"It's all about the ability to come and have a chat, plan for the upcoming seasons and discuss new products."
In light of the pandemic, Elders increased its inventory across the State and hasn't had a problem with bringing in stock.
"We're making sure we've got adequate stock for the growing season," Mr Fazekas said.
The event was held at the Quairading Bowling Club and among the attendees were local farmers, suppliers and Elders staff from nearby branches.
The keynote speaker of the event was gold medal winning and four-time Olympian speed skater, Steven Bradbury, who entertained the audience with stories of his upbringing and career, including life after the famous gold medal victory at Salt Lake City in 2002.
Mr Fazekas welcomed the new staff members Greg Sinclair (merchandise manager), Leanne Hayes (rural sales manager) and Leigh Nairn (agronomist).
Mr Sinclair has worked in a similar role in the past and is looking forward to bringing his knowledge of farming merchandise to Elders Quairading.
He's lived in the area for 25 years, and was previously from Esperance.
"It's a great town, I love living here," Mr Sinclair said.
He said he strives to offer great service and assistance to the branch.
Leanne Hayes has worked in agricultural sales for about 18 months, working in various roles prior.
Originally from Auckland, New Zealand she has lived in Quairading for the past 13 years and previously lived in New South Wales and Queensland.
Leigh Nairn's first job was with Elders, and he said it "feels good" to be back in the pink shirt.
Mr Nairn was born in Binnu and has worked as an agronomist in Geraldton and Northampton for nine years for various chemical companies.
He also has experience managing Elders branches across the regions.
Mr Nairn said while previous roles were enjoyable, he wanted something more.
"I wanted to get back out into the paddock," he said.
Mr Nairn said he was interested in "anything ag related" and was looking forward to providing agronomic support to the Elders team.
Elders is one of Australia's oldest and longest-serving rural service providers, currently in its 184th year.
