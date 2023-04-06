Farm Weekly
WALRC scholarship winner's lifelong love for the land

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
April 7 2023 - 8:00am
Darkans Amelia Gooding was named the 2023 WALRC scholarship winner, receiving $2500 funding to cover operating expenses associated with her research project.
IT is fair to say Amelia Gooding is not the black sheep of her family.

