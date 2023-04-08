Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

DPIRD and Harvest Road reach agreement on new project

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
April 8 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis announced the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Harvest Road had reached an agreement on a new project, WA carbon-neutral beef.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis announced the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Harvest Road had reached an agreement on a new project, WA carbon-neutral beef.

A STYLE of environmentally responsible redmeat could be hitting supermarket shelves in the not so distant future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.