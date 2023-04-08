A STYLE of environmentally responsible redmeat could be hitting supermarket shelves in the not so distant future.
And with a zero-carbon footprint, it would bring a new meaning to the term "eating guilt-free" for climate conscious consumers.
Last Friday, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis announced that the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and Harvest Road had reached an agreement on a new project, WA carbon-neutral beef.
In simple terms, make that point of difference by producing high quality beef with the smallest carbon footprint possible.
Ms Jarvis opened day two of the WA Lot Feeders Association's Better Beef conference at The Vines Resort in the Swan Valley by discussing the project and how government would support beef industry emissions benchmarking.
"I welcome Harvest Road's strong commitment to improving industry productivity, animal welfare, sustainability," Ms Jarvis said.
"I think their fully integrated gate to plate business model is something we can learn from."
Ms Jarvis said individual farmers didn't need to transition into carbon-neutral if they didn't want to.
However, already it was attracting a price premium, as was being seen in the grain industry.
"It will come to a point where our export markets will demand that certification," she said.
"We know that end consumers are concerned about the sustainability of our agricultural industries as our climate changes.
"There is a lot of public discussion about carbon emissions associated with livestock production.
"Reducing the carbon footprint of those industries and communicating this to consumers will be of increasing importance."
Ms Jarvis said the WA Government wanted to help industry focus on:
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in beef production.
Understanding emissions in beef processing.
Quantifying the difference between turnoff finisher systems and;
Understanding consumer perception about the value of carbon-neutral beef.
"When we are talking about consumers we are talking about their perception versus their reality," she said.
"We want people to actually spend their money on our beef.
"Production of carbon neutral beef will provide WA producers with a competitive advantage and the opportunity to tackle climate change and build a sustainable future."
MORE READS:
WA government has developed sectoral emission reduction strategies (SERS).
Consultation with peak industry groups, businesses, research and other non-government organisations started in mid-2022.
Further targeted consultation is being undertaken during the first half of 2023.
DPIRD is currently seeking input on the relevance, value and adoptability of potential actions to support net zero emissions by 2050 for the agricultural component of the Sectoral Emissions Reduction Strategies (SERS).
Ms Jarvis encouraged all beef producers to complete the survey and have their say, as to how the SERS is developed.
For more information go to agric.wa.gov.au
Consultation closes at 5pm on Friday, April 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.