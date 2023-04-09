Farm Weekly
Oglivie clearing sale sees Miller sprayer sell for $620,00 at auction

By Mal Gill
April 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Top item at the Rockvale Pty Ltd online clearing sale was this 2022 Miller Nitro 7380 self-propelled sprayer which attracted 30 bids and was sold for $620,000.
An online clearing sale at Ogilvie, north of Northampton, two weeks ago attracted bids from across Australia, with the top items going to local buyers.

