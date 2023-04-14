Following a host of new improvements to DailyGrain and MarketPlace over the past 12 months, a new website has been launched for 2023.
The website has been designed to help farmers navigate the DailyGrain and MarketPlace products with ease and highlight the team and the services its provides.
The refreshed web launch follows its most successful harvest that it has ever experienced, matching the harvest records set by Western Australian growers.
Read more:
"We have had the greatest number of members logging in to see the most buyers publishing prices ever," said DailyGrain.
"We have also facilitated the highest amount of tonnes ever traded via our MarketPlace trade matching platform - all for free, meaning that the value of your grain stays with you.
"Our new website will provide all members a cleaner online experience and allow new users to access more information regarding the membership levels available to them, as well as an updated frequently asked questions section to assist everyone with setting their grain up for sale.
"We look forward to acting on all the valued feedback and further refining our site and continued improvements of the DailyGrain application soon."
While MarketPlace saw significant growth this season, it continues to operate independently of CBH Market & Trading and supports trading by all the major acquirers operating in the WA export market.
Any limitations placed on grower accounts as a part of the LoadNet contracting system, such as the 200 metric tonne contract limit or contracting 'lock out' are not applicable to the independent MarketPlace.
"As a subsidiary of CBH, we operate adhering to the values of the co-operative and the overall aim of the business which is to create and return value to current and future WA growers," DailyGrain said.
"For growers seeking to use MarketPlace for the first time, we provide online support to help you place your offers and guide you to ensure you have full control over the contract specifics.
"You decide on the price and volume you wish to sell and select which buyers you wish to the offer to be available to.The trading terms for each of the buyers is displayed when you are creating your offer and you can simply pick and choose which of the buyers you wish to trade with.
"When your offer is matched by one of your selected buyers, you will get an immediate trade confirmation from DailyGrain, and the buyer will pay you as per their trading payment terms."
For Spot market trades, farmers have nothing further to do as the nomination will happen automatically.
If they use the Forward Market, when their offer is matched by a Buyers Bid, a trade confirmation is sent to you from DailyGrain, and the buyer will send you a contract as per their contracting terms.
Following the creation of the contract, you will need to complete the nomination of loads as per the delivery terms.
A handy feature of the Forward Market is the ability to determine your own delivery terms and your own multigrade spreads.
You can place a forward offer with a March or April delivery to take advantage of backloads with fertiliser, or if you believe one of the multigrade spreads deserves more value, you can also edit the spreads on a forward offer.
"As we exist to create value for our members, CBH shareholders can register for a Free Basic account and start trading immediately," DailyGrain said.
