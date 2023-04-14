Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

DFES issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Kimberley, Pilbara

Updated April 14 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe thunderstorm warning
Severe thunderstorm warning

People living in parts of the Kimberley, Pilbara and North Interior districts should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come, warns Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.