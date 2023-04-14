Severe thunderstorm warning

People living in parts of the Kimberley, Pilbara and North Interior districts should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come, warns Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).
At 10.13pm today, the Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
READ MORE:
Roads have been closed including:
The following roads are open to high clearance four wheel drives and trucks only:
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.