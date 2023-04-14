HOWLING winds and some rainfall was the only mark Cyclone Ilsa left at Anna Plains station overnight.
Situated 250 kilometres south of Broome, the station was fortunate to escape any extensive damage from the powerful Category 5 cyclone.
Speaking to Farm Weekly, Anna Plains station owner David Stoate, his daughter Jo and a crew of about 10 to 15 workers bunkered down in the main homestead.
"It wasn't too bad here," Ms Stoate said.
"We all went to bed and then I woke up at 3am to the wind howling and a bit of rain on the roof, then sort of shut my eyes and went back to sleep again.
"We will know more when we go for a drive around in the next few days.
"The southern part of the property might be different, but I'm pretty certain the livestock and everything will be alright."
The tropical cyclone crossed the Western Australian coast as a Category 5 system between De Grey and Pardoo about midnight on Thursday, bringing winds of 213km/h.
It was later downgraded to a Category 3 system as it travelled hundreds of kilometres inland towards Telfer, Punmu and Kunawarritji.
READ MORE:
Ms Stoate said while 16mm rainfall had been recorded at the station on Friday morning, they would have probably liked more.
"It seems like Cyclone Ilsa was more of a wind than a rain system," she said.
Mr Stoate added, "we haven't had much rain since the end of February, so the ground isn't that wet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.