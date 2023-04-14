MUNDA Reds Droughtmasters delivered another blockbuster result at its second annual on-property bull sale at Gingin on Thursday, with an overall average of $12,228 and a $42,500 top price.
In total, there was a total clearance of 116 Munda Reds stud bulls and Mundabullangana commercial herd bulls sold by the Nutrien Livestock selling team which improved its overall average by $1181 on last year's impressive debut sale where all 129 bulls sold at auction for an average of $11,047.
In the breakdown, 84 Munda Reds stud bulls bred at 'Glencoe' Gingin sold for a mighty average of $13,470, up $489 on last year's average of $12,981 from 78 bulls while 32 commercial herd bulls bred at Mundabullangana station, Port Hedland, averaged $8969, up $881 on last year where 51 bulls recorded a $8088 average.
The huge result hinged on the back of widespread buying support with WA's Pilbara region providing the bulk of it along with Queensland and local stud interest and bulls heading to new homes in WA southern and northern agricultural regions and east to the Goldfields.
The sale's $42,500 top-price was paid by Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Daniel Wood representing the Paull family, Davis River Pastoral, Nullagine via Newman, for Munda Reds Golden Boy 4779, a double polled early May 2022-born bull by Oasis A Hudson and a Aldinga Grove D5 daughter Munda Reds Duchess D4.
The highly rated Munda Reds Golden Goose 4774, a double polled late February 2022-born son of Munda Commander (by Garthowen Velocity) and Comanche 4226/2 was knocked down for the $40,000 second top price to the High Country Droughtmaster stud, Toogoolawah, Queensland, buyers of the $60,000 record WA Bos Indicus bull at last year's Munda Reds sale.
