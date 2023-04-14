Farm Weekly
Munda Reds Droughtmasters sale tops at $42,500

By Kane Chatfield
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:18pm
With the $42,500 top-priced bull Munda Reds Golden Boy 4779 (by Oasis A Hudson) at the Munda Reds Droughtmaster second annual on-property bull sale at Gingin on Thursday were auctioneer Dane Pearce (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock, Rockhampton, Queensland, Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Daniel Wood who purchased the bull on behalf on the Paull family, Davis River Pastoral, Nullagine via Newman, top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury, Virbac central WA area sales manager, Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Shane Flemming and Munda Reds Glencoe manager Ben Wright.
MUNDA Reds Droughtmasters delivered another blockbuster result at its second annual on-property bull sale at Gingin on Thursday, with an overall average of $12,228 and a $42,500 top price.

