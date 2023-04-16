IN the middle of harvest towards the end of 2021, the Turner family, which crops 3500 hectares and run sheep at Bindi Bindi, had an urgent decision to make on a plan B.
It had become obvious earlier in the year their old seeding tractor was unlikely to complete another season without major reliability issues arising and, with what turned out to be a very good cropping season ahead, any hold up to seeding could ultimately prove costly.
The Turners had not been unduly concerned about buying a new seeding tractor until becoming aware of the impact the COVID pandemic, which had started the previous year, was having on supply chains and delivery times around the world.
Nathan Turner, who farms with parents Jay and Tania and sister and brother-in-law Rhianne and Rob Elliott, said a call to their usual machinery dealer confirmed their fears of being unlikely to take delivery of a new tractor in time for April seeding last year.
A plan B was needed urgently and a call to Boekeman Machinery in Wongan Hills confirmed delivery of a Case IH Steiger 550 four-wheel-drive tractor - the configuration which established the Steiger's enviable reputation - could be guaranteed for February 2022.
Mr Turner explained that at that time the family had not had a Case IH machine on the farm for more than a decade and were "a little hesitant to switch dealerships".
But with seemingly no alternative, the Turners decided to put their trust in Boekemans as a reputable family business.
They dealt with Boekemans' Wongan Hills branch manager Dillan Elliott and in February their new tractor duly turned up.
The new tractor was put straight to work last year pulling a 16.4 metre Equalizer seeder bar with tynes at 30.4 centimetre spacings and a Bourgault seed box and immediately impressed.
Extra horsepower and greater fuel efficiency were noticeable in helping cut operating costs, Mr Turner said, while the quieter cab and more comfortable seat were certainly appreciated and had practical applications in helping reduce operator fatigue during extended hours of seeding.
The advanced steering system required less driver effort and input for greater control, also helping reduce fatigue, and on autosteer the steering "felt smoother and more like a car" than a tractor, he said.
Case IH claims the new autosteer system acquires guidance lines 20 per cent faster than the previous system to help provide smoother steering.
"We've had the odd few issues with hydraulics and hoses here and there, but we've found Boekemans have been very quick and reliable in dealing with them," Mr Turner said.
"There's also been sales follow ups with Alistair (Boekemans sales consultant Alastair Crookes) every now and again.
"Overall, we are happy with the tractor, it's been really good, and we're happy with Boekemans, they're been good to deal with too and they provide a professional friendly service.
"I'd recommend both."
