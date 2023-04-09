John Deere frontend loader makes $55,000

An Esperance clearing sale for AB Harris, conducted by the Chatley & Hutcheson agency on behalf of Nutrien Ag Solutions on March 28 attracted 65 potential buyers who registered.
A total of 83 lots were on offer and all were met with strong competition from interested parties.
The clearing sale was as a result of the property being auctioned three weeks previously, which also met with very strong competition.
It was finally sold to Peter Vermeersch's family for $6.7 million which represented $12,590 per arable hectare.
The top price at the clearing sale was for a John Deere 6520 front end loader, which had 5900 hours recorded and was sought by multiple bidders.
Read more:
Finally, the Leske family, trading as Tallerack farming, outbid all competitors when it was finally knocked down to them for $55,000.
Second top price was for the 2004 Caterpillar 470 Harvester with 3847 rotor hours and 4749 engine hours, a G30 rigid front comb and trailer, which finally realised $30,000 and was purchased by Craig and Chloe Whitwell, trading as Rockview Estate, from Hyden.
Third top price was for a John Deere 4450 tractor which had 11,105 hours recorded and realised $22,000.
It was purchased by GK & CC Harris from Grass Patch.
All grain handling items met with strong competition, with a 60 tonne Bedford Harbour Engineering mobile field bin being bid to $17,000 by Reece Morcombe from Esperance, trading as Florabelle Farming.
Another 60t Bedford Harbour field bin was bid to $14,000 and also purchased by Mr Morcombe, while the Burns Engineering 15t chaser bin was purchased by Rembrandt Prinsloo, trading as Omega Farming, for a final bid of $11,000.
All in all, the sale grossed $222,685 which was well in excess of the vendors' expectations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.