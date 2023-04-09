Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

John Deere frontend loader makes $55,000

By Neil Brindley
April 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyers Malcolm (left) and Mark Leske; agent Barry Hutcheson, clerk Andrew Beaton; vendor Andrew Harris and agent Darren Chatley, with the top sale item, a John Deere 6520 tractor with front end loader that sold for $55,000.
Buyers Malcolm (left) and Mark Leske; agent Barry Hutcheson, clerk Andrew Beaton; vendor Andrew Harris and agent Darren Chatley, with the top sale item, a John Deere 6520 tractor with front end loader that sold for $55,000.

An Esperance clearing sale for AB Harris, conducted by the Chatley & Hutcheson agency on behalf of Nutrien Ag Solutions on March 28 attracted 65 potential buyers who registered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.