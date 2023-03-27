Farm Weekly
Case Steiger sells for $414,000 at Kulja clearing sale

By Mal Gill
March 28 2023 - 10:00am
Michael Graham (left), Kojonup with farm workers Ashley Gartrell, Perth and Josh Smith, Kalannie. Mr Smith worked for Bresland Farming for seven years and had bought a house in town, but has found work on a nearby property. The 2013 Case IH 600HD Steiger tractor behind them was second top-priced item of the sale at $414,000.
SOLD for $442,000, a 2017 Case IH SP4430 Patriot self-propelled sprayer might have been top item at a Kulja clearing sale last week, but a 10-year-old Case IH 600HD Steiger tractor stole its thunder.

