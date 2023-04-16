Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

John Deere's Luke Chandler says more automation is on the way

April 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere Australian and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler.
John Deere Australian and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler.

JOHN DEERE Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler has encouraged Australian agriculture to prepare now for the future of farming in an address to the Rabobank Farm2Fork Summit 2023 in Sydney, New South Wales, last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.