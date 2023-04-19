THE CBH Group received its first-ever shipment of liquid fertiliser at the Kwinana Grain Terminal just before Easter, marking a significant milestone in the CBH network.
The 23,800 tonne shipment of liquid Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) arrived after a 46-day journey from Donaldsonville, Louisiana in the United States and was the first non-grain vessel berthed at the Kwinana Grain Terminal since it was built in 1975.
The vessel is the first of two UAN shipments expected at the terminal this year, providing up to 50,000t of additional UAN supply to WA graingrowers.
CBH head of fertiliser David Pritchard said this significant milestone highlighted the strength and scale of the CBH network to deliver value to growers.
"We are working hard to deliver supply chain efficiencies that help reduce input costs for WA growers," Mr Pritchard said.
"Berthing our UAN fertiliser vessels at the Kwinana Grain Terminal leverages our existing network and people - helping us deliver a competitively-priced product."
Mr Pritchard said CBH was chartering the vessels.
The recently opened $60 million Kwinana Fertiliser Facility will store both the liquid UAN and granular fertiliser.
The UAN will be transferred via a purpose-built 1.5 kilometre pipeline into two UAN tanks that hold about 32,000t and Mr Pritchard said grower trucks were already lined up ready to receive the shipment.
UAN is about 25 to 30 per cent of the fertiliser market, and CBH aims to have 15pc market share by the end of 2033.
"Increasing the scale of our fertiliser business is a fantastic step towards achieving our strategic objective of holding a 15pc market in WA by 2033," Mr Pritchard said.
"By entering the UAN market, we are encouraging competitive tension in the local fertiliser market and improving consistency of supply for growers when they need it most."
