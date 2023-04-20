Farm Weekly
Jackie Jarvis disappointed by "less than ideal" communication on live export panel sessions

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:35pm
The State's Agriculture and Food Minister speaking at the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) Perth headquarters on Wednesday.
ALONG with WA's farmers, the State's Agriculture and Food Minister has confirmed she was left out of the loop in regards to the live export panel's community consultation sessions, saying she was only informed of the meetings late on Sunday afternoon.

