Live export panel faces unhappy WA sheep producers

By Tamara Hooper
April 19 2023 - 7:50am
About 100 growers and industry members rallied in York, at short notice, to support an industry that is vital to WA agriculture. Panel members areformer RSPCA chief executive officer Heather Neil (left), chairman Phillip Glyde, Moora farmer Sue Middleton and former federal minister Warren Snowdon.
AN admission of incompetence in the consultation process to date did nothing to alleviate the deep-seated feelings of disappointment and anger from the farmers and industry members at the second live sheep trade panel consultation meeting held in York on Monday afternoon.

