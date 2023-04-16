Farm Weekly
Home/News

More questions than answers on live sheep trade debate

By Tamara Hooper
April 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The effects of the phase-out of live sheep export will be devastating on the Australian sheep flock and in particular WA. Producers are urged to support their industry bodies and fight for the withdrawal of the damaging policy.
The effects of the phase-out of live sheep export will be devastating on the Australian sheep flock and in particular WA. Producers are urged to support their industry bodies and fight for the withdrawal of the damaging policy.

IN its Phase-out of Live Export consultation paper, the Australian Government said it had committed to phasing out live sheep exports by sea during the 2022 election campaign, as part of its Plan for Strengthening Animal Welfare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.