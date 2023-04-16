IN its Phase-out of Live Export consultation paper, the Australian Government said it had committed to phasing out live sheep exports by sea during the 2022 election campaign, as part of its Plan for Strengthening Animal Welfare.
"This is in recognition of community concern about the treatment of sheep during the export process," the consultation paper said.
"It also follows numerous incidents and subsequent inquiries into, and reviews of, the trade."
These reviews included:
The results of the reviews led to the development of most advanced animal welfare industry in the world, the introduction of Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) and the moratorium on the export of sheep during the peak summer months.
Unfortunately having followed all the instructions and recommendations, the industry has remained in the firing line, with many feeling the government is out of touch with the realities of the industry's animal welfare standards.
"The government recognises the phase out will impact individuals, businesses and communities that rely on the trade," the consultation paper said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt have also stated in the consultation paper, that the phase-out will not take place during the current term of government.
"This will allow for appropriate consideration of options and give those affected by the phase-out the time to prepare for, adjust and transition away from the trade," the paper said.
Government consideration of how and when to give effect to the phase-out will be undertaken during this term of government, with a view to informing an implementation plan.
At this stage the phase-out does not apply to other livestock export industries, such as live cattle exports, nor does it apply to live sheep exports by air - however, there is a widely held view that the cattle live trade will most certainly be next in the firing line.
The consultation paper also invites all interested parties to make a written submission to the consultation process, utilising this consultation paper as a guide.
The panel proceeded to undertake face-to-face meetings across WA recently, given the impact of this policy to the local trade.
Other opportunities to participate may include virtual forums.
In doing so, the panel will engage with all relevant stakeholders, including live sheep exporters, farmers, supply chain participants, communities, trading partners, animal welfare organisations, indigenous Australians, State and Territory governments, academics, and other relevant parties.
From the recent meetings Farm Weekly understands the panel is planning on returning later this month to participate in roadshow style meetings with producers.
As reported last week, these initial meetings with exporters, farming advocacy groups and other industry bodies saw the live sheep export phase out panel chairman, Phillip Glyde, admit to not fully understanding the complexities of the industry prior to the meeting.
Mr Glyde went on to admit that he did not think they had sufficient time as a panel to address all the complicated facets for the live export trade.
Having held the meetings with the government appointed panel, many of the industry stakeholders also met with Michael Thompson, Munda station, Port Hedland.
This initial meeting had fleshed out Mr Thompson's idea of a fund to aid all producers fight whatever issues arose into the future - live export is just the most current battle the industry is faced with and was the trigger for the levy idea.
He said he was really happy with how the meeting had gone and he was motivated to keep the ball rolling - starting with a feasibility study, before making any further decisions.
"This whole process will have to be very transparent, something the government is struggling with," Mr Thompson said.
