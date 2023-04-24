Farm Weekly
Venturon Livestock cleans up in Sydney

By Jodie Rintoul
April 24 2023 - 2:00pm
The Thompsons family, Venturon Livestock stud, Boyup Brook, had another sensational showing at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, including exhibiting the grand champion and senior champion bull. With Venturon Start the Party S97, which claimed the two awards, were Venturon Livestock principals Harris (left), Andrew and Anne Thompson, judge Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK Livestock, Cecil Plains, Queensland, sponsor Ashlea Humphrey, Ashdan Charolais, Johns River, NSW and Royal Agricultural Society New Wales South president, Michael Milner, Boambee, Millthorpe, NSW.
IT was another memorable trip for the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, to this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

