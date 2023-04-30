Just imagine that you are looking for a flight to central Europe and come across the following: "Same day return flights to Europe available from various airfields in Lincolnshire. Facilities include sitting on a padded plank of wood (please note that these do not recline, nor is there a food tray).The plane does not have air conditioning. Because the ambient temperature will be well below zero for most of the flight, people on board will be requested to wear sheepskin coats, gloves, and boots, and - whilst this will impair their movement - it will help reduce the effects of frostbite. There will be no hot drinks on board, but Thermos flasks will be provided, the contents of which must last for both outbound and return journeys. As the aircraft is not pressurised, everybody will be required to wear oxygen masks. Toilet facilities will be provided in the form of a no-flush chemical unit located at the rear. Everybody on board must be knowledgeable in the use of a parachute as there is a less than 70pc chance that your plane will complete its journey. Those fortunate enough to complete the round trip can expect a total journey time of six to eight hours. Free breakfasts are available in the airfield canteen for those lucky enough to return unscathed".

