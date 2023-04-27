Farm Weekly
WA's South Coast saw steady rainfall, but clear skies for next week

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Picture from files.
Many towns in the South Coast region recorded than 100mm of rain in the past seven days, but the showers are expected to clear up over the next week.

