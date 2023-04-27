Many towns in the South Coast region recorded than 100mm of rain in the past seven days, but the showers are expected to clear up over the next week.
Walpole felt the most amount of rain in the State, reaching 152mm in the past seven days.
Pemberton's gauges recorded 110mm and Dwellingup recorded 102mm, bringing some much needed relief after weeks of missing out on steady rain.
READ MORE:
Albany recorded around 30mm of rainfall, but felt the strong winds which were expected on the south coast between Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching wind speeds reaching 78km/h.
It was a dry week for most of the Wheatbelt, capturing only a few mm in most areas, with Quairading recording the most rainfall at 19.6mm.
This week's rainfall is expected to clear up for next week, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecasting cold mornings, cooler temperatures, clear skies and sunny days.
There's a small chance of light showers in towns on the Southeast coast between Albany and Eucla, as well as exposed coastal areas in the South West, such as Cape Leeuwin.
Towns on the Ningaloo coast, Exmouth and Kalbarri may also see light showers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.