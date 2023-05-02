Farm Weekly
Home/News

CSIRO's Steve Henry says bait for mouse activity now

By Jasmine Peart
May 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO research officer Steve Henry weighing a mouse. There has been an increase in rodent activity this year.
CSIRO research officer Steve Henry weighing a mouse. There has been an increase in rodent activity this year.

THERE have been reports of an increase in mice in properties across the State, especially due to the increase in onfarm residues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.