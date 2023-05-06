Farm Weekly
Home/News

A century of celebrating Corrigin shows

By Perri Polson
May 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonia Price going over details on the panels for the commemorative mural to be unveiled on the eve of the 2023 Corrigin Agricultural Show.
Sonia Price going over details on the panels for the commemorative mural to be unveiled on the eve of the 2023 Corrigin Agricultural Show.

CORRIGIN locals and visitors will come together on Saturday September 9 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their beloved agricultural show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.