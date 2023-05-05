Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Coolup gathers to remember its fallen

By Perri Polson
May 5 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Coolup community gathered on the evening of Monday April 24, ahead of Anzac Day, to pay their respects to fallen soldiers and to check out the commemorative mural designed to honour the Anzacs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.