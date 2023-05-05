THE Coolup community gathered on the evening of Monday April 24, ahead of Anzac Day, to pay their respects to fallen soldiers and to check out the commemorative mural designed to honour the Anzacs.
About 100 people turned out to the dusk service, with guests and community groups laying wreaths at the Anzac monument.
'The Last Post' was performed on violin by Ellie Honeybone.
The mural was painted by Jacob 'Shakey' Butler and combines two Anzac stories which are local to Coolup.
The piece was completed in aerosol paint and took nine days to finish.
