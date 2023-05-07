Farm Weekly
Tax office says no to write-off extension

By Mal Gill
May 8 2023 - 9:00am
A "temporary full expensing depreciation incentive", due to end on June 30 after two financial years, requires eligible agricultural machinery assets to be used or installed ready for use on-farm by June 30.
ONLY last minute political intervention to change taxation legislation will help farmers claim full depreciation deductions on agricultural machinery held up at port or by other supply chain delays.

