Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Fifth Agwest Machinery branch in Western Australia is now complete

By Mal Gill
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agwest Machinery Katanning has completed its transition from Kerr Ag. Long-serving spare parts manager Wayne Munyard (left) is with new branch manager Ryan King and new territory sales manager Graham Broad.
Agwest Machinery Katanning has completed its transition from Kerr Ag. Long-serving spare parts manager Wayne Munyard (left) is with new branch manager Ryan King and new territory sales manager Graham Broad.

TRANSITION of Katanning's Fendt and Massey Ferguson dealership into the fifth Agwest Machinery branch in Western Australia is now complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.