Farm Weekly
Home/News

Royal Flying Doctor Service saves little Luna's life

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luna van Burgel's life is owed to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, after she contracted respiratory syncytial virus. Photos supplied.
Luna van Burgel's life is owed to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, after she contracted respiratory syncytial virus. Photos supplied.

LAYING on a stretcher in an aeromedical aircraft, Sherie van Burgel held her phone up, desperate to catch a reflection of newborn daughter Luna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.