LAYING on a stretcher in an aeromedical aircraft, Sherie van Burgel held her phone up, desperate to catch a reflection of newborn daughter Luna.
Emotions were running high, but two doctors onboard gave the thumbs up to reassure the Albany mother everything was OK.
"At the time I was thinking, what if she crashes again and stops breathing while we are in the air?," Ms van Burgel said.
"It was every parent's worst nightmare."
What started as a runny nose, left little Luna out of breath and fighting for her life within 13 days.
And she may not have survived, if it weren't for Australia's heroes of the sky - the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
Last year, RFDS travelled more than 8.5 million kilometres to retrieve 9465 patients across WA, one of which was Luna.
Looking back to that day in September, Ms van Burgel said she had taken all of the necessary health and safety precautions to welcome her daughter into the world.
So when the then 10-day-old started showing mild cold-like symptoms, she wasn't overly concerned at first.
"We had done everything to give our baby girl a healthy start to life," Ms van Burgel said.
"Despite having a bit of a runny nose, everything seemed fine until it wasn't.
"She started coughing and couldn't recover with a breath - it was really horrible."
After three days, Ms van Burgel took Luna to Albany hospital for a check-up, thinking it was the flu and she would be sent home to recover.
The doctors initially said they would keep an eye on it, before deciding to keep her overnight for observation.
Three hours later, the RFDS was called to fly Luna to Perth, as the necessary medical team was not on hand at Albany in case her condition worsened.
In the meantime, several tests were run with no answers, and the newborn was flushed with both antibiotics and Panadol - nothing was working.
"It was very hectic," Ms van Burgel said.
"At that time she was having these massive coughs and they weren't ending when they did there was no sound.
"Because the doctors had to observe what was happening, they just stood there and watched her - it was horrific.
"I'm a very strong person, but I had to hold it together for Luna."
The RFDS immediately got to work when they arrived, placing Luna in a crib and hooking her up to monitors, before she was flown out.
Ms van Burgel started taking photographs, fearful it was the last time she might see her daughter alive.
Arriving at the Perth Children's Hospital, tests revealed Luna had respiratory syncytial virus, which can cause severe infection in babies 12 months and under.
She recovered and eight months later, is a typical fourth child - happy and healthy, and loves her siblings unconditionally, while hitting all the milestones.
"She is living her best life and if you looked at her now you wouldn't think all of this chaos was caused," Ms van Burgel said.
"If the RFDS weren't there at all, then it might have been a different story.
"And I'm sure it's the case for many rural and regional people, if you get a snake bite out bush, roll your tractor onfarm somewhere - you need to be flown for immediate treatment.
"The potential to make it wouldn't be there without the RFDS."
Flying Doctor Day
REVEREND John Flynn witnessed the daily struggle of pioneers living in remote areas and had a vision to provide a 'mantle of safety' for the people of the bush.
He once said "If you start something worthwhile - nothing can stop it" and this simple truth is evidenced by the RFDS today.
Next Wednesday, May 17, RFDS will celebrate Flying Doctor Day to mark the 95th anniversary of the first flying doctor flight in 1928.
The day aims to raise funds to purchase vital medical equipment for the service's fleet of 22 aircraft.
This helps to ensure 24/7 emergency healthcare for anyone living, working or travelling in regional and rural WA.
