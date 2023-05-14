Farm Weekly
Korrelocking farmer Avery Maitland took over the farm sooner than he imagined, but is taking it in his stride

Jasmine Peart
Jasmine Peart
May 14 2023 - 10:00am
Seeding is underway for 2023 for Avery Maitland on his Korrelocking property.
TAKING over the farm from your parents is the eventual goal for many young regional WA children, but for Avery Maitland that dream became a reality much too soon.

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

