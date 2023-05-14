Farm Weekly
Regional and remote pharmacies concerned by move to 60-day dispensing

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:24pm, first published May 15 2023 - 9:00am
Shark Bay Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Malcolm Chen is worried what the change to 60-day medicine dispensing will do for his business.
Shark Bay Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Malcolm Chen is worried what the change to 60-day medicine dispensing will do for his business.

THE pharmaceutical industry believes a shift to 60-day medicine dispensing could threaten the future of Australia's regional and remote pharmacies which rely on government dispensing fees to stay afloat.

