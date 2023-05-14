Farm Weekly
National tractor machinery sales decline

By Mal Gill
May 14 2023 - 7:30pm
Tractor sales in WA and South Australia improved in March but dropped away in April and now trail those for the same period last year.
Higher interest rates, limited stock availability, machinery price rises and demand returning to "normal" levels saw agricultural tractor sales figures continue to slide in April.

