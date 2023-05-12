A Denmark buyer, who collected two bulls, paid $15,000 for the sale team leader, a mid-March 2022 born bull out of a GAR Sunrise daughter, Lawsons Sunrise P53, which was another high indexing calving ease bull ranked in the breed's top 16pc for both calving ease traits from a top 12pc BW, top 8pc IMF and top 14pc EMA while on the index front it ranked top 2-12pc for all traits including the fifth highest ranked bull in the sale for $D, eighth for $A and 10th for $GN (all top 2pc of breed).