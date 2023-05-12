Farm Weekly
Lawsons Angus in demand at yearling bull sale

By Kane Chatfield
May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
With the $17,000 top-priced bull Lawsons Home Town T1560 (by United States sire GAR Home Town) purchased by a buyer from Mt Gambier, South Australia, at the Lawsons Angus yearling bull sale at Manypeaks last Friday on AuctionsPlus were Elders Albany agent Wayne Mitchell (left), Lawsons Angus stud principal Harry Lawson, Yea, Victoria, Lawsons Angus WA representative Bevan Ravenhill, Manypeaks and Independent Rural Agents Pemberton principal Colin Thexton.
Western Australia's 2023 autumn yearling bull sales continued their buoyant run at the Lawsons Angus yearling bull sale at Manypeaks last week on AuctionsPlus.

