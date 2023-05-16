Farm Weekly
Home/News

Despite a fall in the number of farmland sales last year, almost 359,000ha sold

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Record grain tonnages and high prices have help fuel the stellar rise in WA farmland values.
Record grain tonnages and high prices have help fuel the stellar rise in WA farmland values.

A record grain harvest helped propel Western Australia's farmland sales further into record country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.