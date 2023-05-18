Nutrien Livestock staff and agents replaced their traditional green shirts for blue in support of Do It For Dolly Day at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday. Nutrien Ag Solutions is an official campaign partner of this important initiative dedicated to bringing the community together, spreading kindness and uniting in helping break the silence around bullying. The Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury branch rallied with various fundraising initiatives and with the support of their clients and community, raised more than $4000 for anti-bullying organisation Dollys Dream. Nutrien Ag Solutions, also donated $10,000 if the goal of 100 photos was shared across social media platforms of their staff wearing blue for Do it for Dolly Day. Nutrien Ag Solutions has supported Dollys Dream since its inception in 2018 and last year the companys nationwide network raised $35,000.