Nutrien Livestock's store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday produced a mixed bag of results.
Coinciding with 'Do It For Dolly Day', for which Nutrien Ag Solutions is an official campaign partner, staff and agents got right behind the anti-bullying initiative, switching their traditional green threads for blue shirts to raise awareness of bullying and to raise funds for support services and preventative programs through Dolly's Dream.
It was the company's second store sale at the venue in as many weeks with the South West team penning just shy of advertised numbers in a mixed yarding of 1026 beef and dairy store cattle, slightly down on the previous week's yarding of 1200 head.
Beef steer and heifer yearlings and weaners were the main description yarded ahead of decent numbers of Friesian steers and a smaller selection of first cross steers and heifers with very few heavy cattle offered.
With limited feeder support, graziers took advantage of the generally buyer friendly market to obtain cattle at good values to restock their paddocks.
Under the control of auctioneers Chris Waddingham and Austin Gerhardy, the heavier end to mediumweight beef steers were generally slightly dearer on the back of some quality drafts presented topping at $1678 for 400kg plus cattle, while lighter beef steers topped at 458c/kg for 275kg weights with both heading to graziers.
Beef heifers topped at $1388 for 400kg plus heifers heading back to the paddock and light heifers 275kg sold to 458c/kg, also to graziers.
Heavier Friesian steers were a tough sell, topping at $955 for 401kg 16-18mo steers while Friesian poddies topped at $767 and 290c/kg on quality.
A small yarding of first cross beef steers topped at $1552 for 500kg steers and 348c/kg for 190kg poddies, while a selection of young Montbeliarde cross steers topped at $825 and 340c/kg.
First cross heifers were young and few in numbers to conclude the fixture and sold appraisal to mated first cross heifer specialist buyers to $800.
The sale was interfaced on AuctionsPlus with 1106 catalogue views, 14 registered buyers and 19 viewers logged into the sale from WA, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania.
The sale's per head values reached its summit from the outset with six Angus cross yearling steers from Jillgary stud, Dardanup, tipping the scales at 433kg which were knocked down to Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry for $1678 and 388c/kg.
There was some quality bred and presented drafts of beef yearling and weaners presented.
Among these were the Angus steer draft offered by MG Armstrong, Northcliffe, which sold to the section's next highest price of $1586 at 442c/kg for 13 steers averaging 359kg heading to a couple of graziers orders targeting a spring finish held by Nutrien Livestock trainee Jordan Dwyer.
Among Mr Dwyer's purchases was $1495 at 422c/kg paid for eight Angus yearling steers averaging 354kg presented by T & FM Logrande Trust, Uduc.
John Gallop, buying for his southern lotfeeding client, collected several pens of feeder weight steers paying to $1519 at 384c/kg for nine steers weighing 396kg from the Armstrong's draft and $1512 at 432c/kg for five Murray Grey cross weaner steers weighing 350kg trucked in by GJ & J Watt, Cowaramup.
Mr Waddingham switched hats and joined the buying gallery where he sourced some quality pens of beef cattle for clients to grow out on grass to turn off in spring.
Included in his list of steer purchases were 11 Angus yearling steers averaging 329kg, offered by Flybrook Angus stud, Pemberton, costing among the higher liveweight values of 440c/kg and $1448.
But top liveweight honours of 458c/kg went to 11 Angus yearling steers weighing 275kg from Giant Valley Beef, Hazelvale, to cost one of Mr Dwyer's orders $1262.J & L Rogers, Balingup, received 448c/kg and $1346 for a draft of nine Angus weaner steers averaging 301kg snapped up by Rodney Galati, Brunswick, one of seven pens of steers for an order.
Jillgary stud took out the double when a pen of three Angus cross weaner heifers weighing 408kg sold to Mr Waddingham for $1388 and 340c/kg.
Included in his heifer purchases for the same grazier order as the steers were two pens of Murray Grey heifer weaners from M & JC Puljiz, Bridgetown, paying to $1194 at 338c/kg for six heifers averaging 353kg.
Mr Waddingham had also previously bid 338c/kg for three Angus heifer weaners weighing 338kg, offered byMJ Wringe & Son, Donnybrook.
The 348c/kg top liveweight price for beef heifers was bid by an AuctionsPlus buyer in WA for eight even Red Angus heifer weaners averaging 323kg from the Watt family's draft.
Mr Dwyer added six Murray Grey yearling heifers weighing 338kg trucked in by EJ Penny, Yarloop, bidding 338c/kg to cost $1059 and 10 Angus yearling heifers weighing 304kg from MJ & VJ Neill, Denmark, at 336c/kg and $1021.
The sale swung the corner to the dairy origin cattle starting with a short run of first cross steers which topped at $1552 for eight Angus-Friesian steers weighing 504kg from the paddocks of A Figliomeno, Harvey, knocked down to Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, at 308c/kg.
Mr Embry secured two pens of first cross steers for a grazier client paying to $1358 at 300c/kg for 10 Angus-Friesian steers averaging 453kg from IR Sorgiovanni, Harvey, while poddie values topped at 360c/kg liveweight for 10 Angus-Friesian steers weighing 162kg from The Gow Family Trust, Yalyalup, to cost Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, $581.
Evans Dairy, Metricup, presented strong numbers of 10-month-old dairy steers including a few sizeable pens of Montbeliarde cross steers which sold to $674 at 320c/kg for 15 averaging 211kg knocked down to Mr Gibbings.
Stronger numbers of Friesian steers topped at $955 for four steers weighing 401kg offered by the Sorgiovanni family which were snapped up by Mr Gardiner for 238c/kg.
NJ & CL Lindberg, Denbarker, presented a draft of 45 mediumweight Friesian steers with Mr Embry securing three consecutive pens and paying the draft's top price of $808 at 220c/kg for seven steers averaging 367kg.
The sale's volume vendor Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup, offered a draft of 128 eight-month-old Friesian poddy steers.
Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, secured the first two pens of Gundagai Dairy steers, paying the draft's top values which included 10 steers weighing 270kg at 284c/kg and $767 and 10 steers averaging 251kg for the section's 290c/kg top liveweight price, costing $726.
The next highest price of 270c/kg was paid on two occasions for Gundagai Dairy steers, firstly by PG & SM Manning, for 10 weighing 243kg to cost $655 and KT & L Warburton for nine averaging 189kg to cost $512.
Mr Gardiner collected six pens of Gundagai Dairy steers for four different client accounts.
A small run of four first cross heifer poddy pens rounded out the sale with appraisal values topping at $800 paid by BW & RB Ridley, Brunswick, for seven heifers offered by A & PE Pratico, Greenbushes, equating to about 386c/kg.
