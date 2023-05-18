Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Machinery dealers concerned as delivery deadline only weeks away

By Mal Gill
May 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm Machinery & Industry Association of WA executive officer John Henchy is disappointed the Federal Budget did not extend the Temporary Full Expensing program beyond June 30.
Farm Machinery & Industry Association of WA executive officer John Henchy is disappointed the Federal Budget did not extend the Temporary Full Expensing program beyond June 30.

Machinery dealers racing to deliver ordered farm machines before temporary full expensing ends on June 30 are concerned angry farmers may lodge complaints with consumer authorities if they miss the deadline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.