Farm Weekly
Home/Dairy

Visitors flock to Ravenhill Pastoral Farm for Dairy Innovation Day

By Mal Gill
May 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken (left) and Bonnie Ravenhill, Ravenhill Pastoral, Narrikup, with their daughter Lola, 9, and Kens parents Jan and Graham in front of the only 100 stand rotary dairy in Western Australia (back left), and the 60 stand rotary dairy it replaced (back right) at Dairy Innovation Day 2023.
Ken (left) and Bonnie Ravenhill, Ravenhill Pastoral, Narrikup, with their daughter Lola, 9, and Kens parents Jan and Graham in front of the only 100 stand rotary dairy in Western Australia (back left), and the 60 stand rotary dairy it replaced (back right) at Dairy Innovation Day 2023.

When Plan A fails, move to Plan B and always have a plan was the take-home message Ken and Bonnie Ravenhill, who run the State's biggest dairy operation, conveyed at Dairy Innovation Day last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.