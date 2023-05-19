Farm Weekly
Home/News

Reports support higher wheat prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange Managing Director
May 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Localised crop conditions in the US hard red winter wheat areas are supporting higher protein KCBT wheat, while the USDA WASDE report projects the tightest global wheat stocks-to-use ratio since 2007/08.
Localised crop conditions in the US hard red winter wheat areas are supporting higher protein KCBT wheat, while the USDA WASDE report projects the tightest global wheat stocks-to-use ratio since 2007/08.

HIGHER protein wheats, such as Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) wheat futures, have pushed strongly higher in recent weeks to be back at the heights reached during April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.