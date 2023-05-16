Farm Weekly
GPA considers benefits of Federal budget commitments

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 17 2023 - 8:00am
Miling farmer Barry Large believes the investment in biosecurity by the Federal government is positive, but he is keen to learn more about it in the coming weeks.
Miling farmer Barry Large believes the investment in biosecurity by the Federal government is positive, but he is keen to learn more about it in the coming weeks.

AFTER spending the week in Canberra for the Federal budget, Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Barry Large rushed back to his home farm at Miling to resume seeding last week.

