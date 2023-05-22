Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Our one on one with AgriFutures Australia's driving force - John Harvey

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
May 22 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Harvey spent 19 years in roles with the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) before taking on the job as managing director of AgriFutures Australia (formerly Rural Industries Research Development Corporation).
John Harvey spent 19 years in roles with the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) before taking on the job as managing director of AgriFutures Australia (formerly Rural Industries Research Development Corporation).

SINCE morphing from the Rural Industries Research Development Corporation (RIRDC) into AgriFutures Australia, the organisation responsible for supporting 13 levied agricultural industries has continued to go from strength-to-strength.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.