A TRIP to China last month proved to be a "successful trade mission", according to the State's Premier.
Speaking in State Parliament last week about his recent visit to Beijing, Mark McGowan said he had used the opportunity to raise important trade issues, making particular reference to Western Australia's crayfish, cattle and wine industries.
While on the soil of WA's largest trading partner, he held meetings with the vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Science and Technology Minister and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Mr McGowan also attended the fifth annual WA-China strategic dialogue, along with 25 high-level industry representatives from various sectors - including primary industries - to demonstrate support for Chinese investment in WA.
With $146 billion of goods traded last year, and more than half of the State's exports going to China, Mr McGowan said the economic relationship was crucial to the strength of WA's economy.
Mr McGowan said media reports that he had suggested Australia should hold a national cabinet meeting in China were incorrect.
"In one of the media interviews, I indicated that I thought one of the things that the Prime Minister could do would be to visit our largest trading partner...when the Prime Minister visits, he could take a delegation with him, comprising premiers, chief ministers and, if he wanted to, business people and the like," Mr McGowan said.
"I never at any point ever suggested that there would be a meeting of the national cabinet in China."
Mr McGowan's visit followed the Australian and Chinese government's announcement in early April they had agreed on a pathway forward to end the dispute over barley imports, with Australia pausing the World Trade Organisation complaint against China for imposing tariffs on barley imports and Beijing agreeing to conduct an expedited review of the tariffs over a three to four month period.
It is hoped this easing of tense diplomatic relations with China will also lead to the removal of trade barriers imposed against other Australian products.
Mr McGowan said he also met with the Sichuan Airlines vice-president while in China, to explore the potential of a direct flight service between Perth and the city of Chengdu.
"Chengdu is the centre of China's south west region, which is home to 150 million people, so the potential benefit to WA's tourism industry is an exciting prospect," Mr McGowan said.
After what was the first visit by the WA government to China in four years, Mr McGowan said he disagreed with some high-profile Liberal Party members who "seemed to think it is a good idea" that Australia has a hostile relationship with the country.
"I do not know, maybe I am unusual, but I think that having a reasonable and sensible relationship with a nuclear-armed superpower is a good idea, particularly when it is in our region and particularly when it is our biggest trading partner," he said.
