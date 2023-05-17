Farm Weekly
Home/News

Premier lauds successful China mission

By Bree Swift
May 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Premier Mark McGowan visited China for the first time in four years and said the state's economic relationship with China was crucial to the strength of WA's economy.
WA Premier Mark McGowan visited China for the first time in four years and said the state's economic relationship with China was crucial to the strength of WA's economy.

A TRIP to China last month proved to be a "successful trade mission", according to the State's Premier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.